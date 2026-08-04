Ukraine completely destroyed a warehouse of the Russian company Wildberries in the Samara region

A warehouse of the Russian online trading company "Wildberries" in the Samara region, hit by a Ukrainian drone attack on Sunday, was completely burned down as a result of the fire and all the goods in it were destroyed, Reuters and TASS reported, citing local officials, BTA reported.

160,000 sq m of a total of 180,000 sq m were burned. Only the administrative complex remained. All goods have been destroyed, said the acting Minister of Industry and Trade of the region Denis Gurkov at an operational meeting of the regional government.

The governor of the region noted that the destroyed warehouse is located about 800 km from the most advanced Ukrainian military positions.

Russia has been waging a brutal war against Ukraine for almost four and a half years. For some time now, Russian forces have been striking mainly at civilian infrastructure.

Due to the ongoing Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory, Ukraine has stepped up attacks on civilian targets in Russia and in the occupied territories, and in recent weeks has struck refineries and fuel depots, warehouses of the e-commerce giant "Wildberries" and cargo ships at sea.

Meanwhile, Russian secret services said they had detained a Ukrainian agent who organized the production of drones in Crimea.

Agents from the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia detained a Russian citizen in Crimea who is believed to have organized the production of drones under the direction of Ukrainian secret services, TASS reported, citing an FSB press release, BTA reported.

According to investigators, the man manufactured drone components with three-dimensional (3D) printers, and some of the manufactured drones could have carried ammunition.

The press release states that the detained Russian citizen was born in 1993 in the Ukrainian Kherson region and currently lives in the city of Krasnoperekopsk.

According to the FSB, he was recruited in the Telegram social network by an employee of the Security Service of Ukraine and collected and transmitted to Kiev information about the movement of military equipment, the locations of Russian army units and the location of critical infrastructure facilities on the Crimean peninsula.

During a search of properties related to the detained Russian, four 3D printers, two drones and means for controlling them, as well as over 200 components, including batteries, electric motors, antennas, etc., were found.