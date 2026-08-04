60,000 evacuated as wildfires rage in Washington state

About 60,000 people have been evacuated as wildfires rage in Washington state, the BBC reports.

Three large fires continued to burn in the Spokane area. Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown called the situation "the worst natural disaster our region has ever faced."

According to the state Department of Natural Resources, the Spokane fires are part of a total of 16 large, uncontrolled wildfires raging across Washington state. The fires have destroyed nearly 700 buildings and left many without power.

Washington State Governor Bob Ferguson declared a statewide emergency and requested federal assistance after speaking with U.S. President Donald Trump.

More than 900 firefighters are battling the fires in Washington. More firefighters from other states are expected to arrive in the coming days.