French Meteorological Service: July was the hottest month ever recorded in France

July this year was the hottest month recorded in France since statistics have been kept since 1900. This was announced by the French meteorological service „Meteo France“, quoted by Agence France-Presse, BTA reports.

Temperatures last month surpassed previous records recorded during heat waves in August 2003 and July 2006.

In addition to record heat, July is also characterized by extremely low rainfall. The amount of rainfall was nearly 70% below normal levels, making the month the third driest July in France since records began.

The prolonged drought has caused soils to dry out to record levels, comparable to those during the drought in mid-August 2022.

According to “Meteorology France“, extreme weather conditions are having serious consequences for agriculture and increasing the risk of forest fires.