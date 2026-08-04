A group of 25 Democratic-led U.S. states have filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's administration, challenging the latest round of tariffs imposed on goods from 60 U.S. trading partners, Reuters reported, citing Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield.

The case, filed by the states in the U.S. Court of International Trade in New York, was preceded by lawsuits by small U.S. companies that sought to halt the tariffs the day they took effect last month.

And States and small businesses have previously successfully challenged global tariffs imposed by Trump during his second term, but the president has continued to push for new tariffs despite a series of court challenges.

On July 24, the Trump administration imposed tariffs of 10 and 12.5 percent on 60 U.S. trading partners, including the European Union, claiming they were not doing enough to stop exports of goods made with forced labor. The new tariffs took effect when the previous 10 percent global tariffs expired, BTA recalls.

"Despite losing at every turn, Trump is once again trying to wreak more havoc on Oregon's working families and local businesses. We all pay the price for these illegal tariffs, not foreign governments," Rayfield said in a statement.