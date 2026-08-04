US Treasury Secretary says US, Iran close to deal

US Treasury Secretary Scott Besant said today that the US could reach an agreement with Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz by Wednesday, August 5, Agence France-Presse reported.

"We are in talks with the Iranians and I think there is a chance today or tomorrow that we will reach an agreement to open the strait and normalize relations," Besant said in an interview with CNBC.

When asked whether it was possible for Iranian ships to be allowed to pass through the strait, he replied: "I think it would be more about freedom of movement".

Last night, a ship was attacked again in the Strait of Hormuz, where tensions continue. However, President Donald Trump expressed optimism that talks with Tehran are progressing and that the strategic sea route could be opened as early as today.

Iran denies holding direct talks with the United States, although Trump said yesterday that there are talks with Tehran. "This is the last chance for the Iranians to make a good deal," he told reporters at the White House.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also reported "progress" in talks between Oman and Iran, the goal of which is to ensure the safe passage of more ships through the Strait of Hormuz in the short term. Rubio expressed hope that these talks will be concluded "very soon".

"There has been progress, but there is no final agreement yet. We hope that will happen very soon," Rubio said. The secretary of state also stressed that oil is currently still passing through the Strait of Hormuz. "Oil is currently passing through the strait. Therefore, it is open," he said.