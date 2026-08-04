Romania has taken an emergency decision to raise the level of the Danube at the Cerna Voda NPP

After the Romanian military blew up the "Przhoaya" rock in the Danube yesterday in an attempt to increase the water flow to the "Cerna Voda" NPP, efforts to raise the level of the river continue, and four loaded barges are planned to be sunk in the area tomorrow, the Hotnews website reports, BTA reported.

Last week, one of the two reactors of the only Romanian nuclear power plant, which is located in the southeastern county of Constanta and covers about 20 percent of the country's energy consumption, was shut down. In order to ensure the continued operation of the second reactor, the authorities are trying to divert and redirect the waters.

After the rock formation was blown up yesterday with the help of 180 kilograms of explosives, the National Company "Romanian Waters" announced today that the level of the Danube at the "Black Water" NPP has risen by 2 centimeters.

The authorities continued today the activities of loading the four barges with rock mass, which are to be submerged in the waters of the Danube tomorrow, in order to redirect part of the flow from the "Bala" arm to the "Old Danube" arm and, respectively, to the "Black Water" NPP, Hotnews reported.

This morning, specialists from the National Company "Romanian Waters" reminded that the forecast of the National Institute of Hydrology indicates a drop in water levels by 2-3 centimeters per day, with the level expected to be minus 233 centimeters on August 9, dropping by 15 centimeters in six days.

"The operations on site are particularly complex, with the final goal being to direct part of the Danube's flow from the "Bala" branch to the "Old Danube", more precisely, to be able to raise the Danube's level by up to 10-12 centimeters," the experts explained.

Earlier, Defense Minister Radu Miruca pointed out that without the measures taken, including the blasting of the "Przhoaya" rock, initial calculations indicated that "at best, the Cerna Voda power plant would have reached a shutdown procedure on Thursday."