Fire breaks out at Roscosmos research center near Moscow

A fire has broken out at a research center belonging to the Russian space agency “Roscosmos” in the city of Korolev near Moscow, TASS and Reuters reported, citing emergency services, BTA reported.

The Central Research Institute of Mechanical Engineering (TSNIIMASH) in Korolev is the space agency's leading research center.

TASS did not specify the causes of the fire, nor whether there was any damage.

“A fire broke out on the territory of TSNIIMASH. "Preliminary data indicate that it is man-made," a source familiar with the matter told the Russian news agency.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and began extinguishing the fire.