A man was arrested in Greece for keeping his deceased father's body in a freezer for two and a half years to collect his pension, reports the Greek TV "Sky", quoted by BTA.

The detained man was the owner of a hotel in the village of Mystra, Laconia region on the Peloponnese peninsula. Police authorities discovered the body of a 90-year-old man in the freezer of the hotel complex, which had been closed earlier.

According to information on the information site pelop.gr, the 55-year-old son of the elderly man was detained in the case. He admitted to keeping his father's body in the freezer for two and a half years. The man was collecting the pension of both his father and his mother, who had died years earlier.

The case was revealed after the police received information that the elderly man, born in 1936, had not been seen for a long time. Yesterday, his son was summoned for questioning, explaining that his father had left for Athens, where he currently lives. After questioning the elderly man's other son, it was found that the hotel owner had given misleading information. During a search of the hotel, the body of the 90-year-old man was found. His son was detained.

He admitted to the police that his father had died two and a half years ago of natural causes and that instead of announcing his death to the authorities, he had put him in a freezer. His goal was to collect the elderly man's pension. In addition, he was also collecting his mother's pension, which was due to his father after her death years ago. The man will appear in court in Sparta today.