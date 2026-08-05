Four people were stabbed with a knife in London

Four people were stabbed with a knife in the London neighborhood of “Covent Garden“, with law enforcement officers detaining a 47-year-old woman suspected of the attack, Reuters reported, citing police, BTA reported.

The four victims were men aged between 34 and 52. They suffered stab wounds and were taken to an emergency medical center, PA media and DPA added. There is no information yet on the severity of their injuries.

The incident took place this afternoon on Endel Street.

Police said they had arrested a 47-year-old woman on suspicion of assault and that she remains in custody.

A spokesman for the London Ambulance Service said a ground and air ambulance had been dispatched to the scene of the attack. "We treated four patients at the scene and transported them to a major trauma centre," the spokesman added.