Moroccan authorities investigate Ceuta invasion

Moroccan authorities have launched a large-scale investigation into the organizers of the unprecedented migrant crisis, in which over 72,000 illegal migrants stormed the Spanish semi-exclave of Ceuta in late July 2026. By the early hours of August 6, 2026, the kingdom's judiciary had already brought formal charges against dozens of those involved. The prosecutor's office in the city of Tetouan is conducting proceedings against 34 people, including minors, for organizing illegal crossings and attacks on the police, BNR News reports (bnrnews.bg/horizont/post/512150/vlastite-v-maroko-razsledvat-nahluvaneto-v-seuta).

Chronology of the crisis: The numbers behind the chaos

Total number of stormers: About 72,000 people crossed the border by sea and land in a matter of days.

Mass return: Over 70,000 migrants have already been returned to Moroccan territory.

Dark statistics: The official death toll has reached 72 people on the Spanish side and 11 on the Moroccan side.

Humanitarian collapse: Between 2,500 and 5,000 refugees remain stranded in Ceuta, and the capacity of the reception centers is completely exhausted.

The role of social networks and fake news

According to an official statement by the spokesman for the Moroccan Ministry of the Interior, Rachid El Halfi, quoted by the media network The National (thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2026/08/03/morocco-blames-ceuta-migrant-rush-on-misinformation-and-human-trafficking-networks/), the main catalyst for the crisis is a malicious campaign on digital platforms. Disinformation has been widely spread in Facebook and TikTok groups that Spanish border rules have been temporarily lifted. Traffickers have used false promises of quick jobs in Europe to lure thousands of young people into the dangerous journey.

Political fallout and EU response

The crisis has caused serious upheaval in Europe and led to an emergency meeting of EU interior ministers. European Commissioner for Migration Magnus Brunner confirmed the allocation of emergency financial assistance and additional funds in the amount of 25 million euros to address the humanitarian crisis and care for the hundreds of unaccompanied minors in Ceuta, BTA reports (bta.bg/bg/news/world/1179448-es-shte-se-bori-s-trafika-na-migranti-i-shte-uvelichi-vrashtaniyata-sled-krizata). The pressure has led to Italy and France temporarily introducing border controls in the Schengen area for arrivals from Spain, CNN reported (cnn.com/2026/08/01/europe/spain-morocco-migrants-intl).

Madrid and Rabat are continuing their enhanced operational cooperation on border security, with Spain starting construction of a new 500-meter sea barrier off the coast of Ceuta to prevent future mass crossings, Reuters reported (reuters.com/world/europe/spains-ceuta-overwhelmed-as-thousands-remain-after-migrant-border-rush-2026-08-03).