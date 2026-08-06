German authorities have arrested a Ukrainian citizen for espionage

German authorities have arrested a Ukrainian citizen on suspicion of acting as an agent of a foreign state, DPA reported, citing the Munich prosecutor's office, BTA reported.

The man is currently in prison in the state of Bavaria with a preventive measure of "detention in custody" awaiting trial.

The detainee is alleged to have attempted to take photos of a facility belonging to a Bavarian defense company with the aim of committing sabotage, magistrates said.

The 33-year-old man was arrested on August 2 by police in the state of Thuringia, which borders Bavaria.

The Munich prosecutor's office is not providing further details on the case at this time and is not revealing the name of the Ukrainian, DPA said.

The defendant is suspected of acting as a "low-level agent", Bavarian police said in a statement, quoted by Agence France-Presse.

According to information from law enforcement agencies, he took the photos of a facility belonging to a Bavarian weapons company "in June this year and provided them to the guarantors ".

The investigation that led to the arrest is being led by a new German national center for coordinating defense against "hybrid attacks", which opened in June, AFP reports.

According to statements by officials, the German center was created in response to the growing threat of espionage, sabotage and disinformation, especially from Russia.

Yesterday, German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt described the case of the drone discovered at Leipzig airport as part of a "hybrid attack scenario," DPA recalls.