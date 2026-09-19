Russian attacks kill 8 civilians, factory burns in Khmelnytsky

Russian armed forces have carried out a series of heavy strikes on civilian and industrial infrastructure in Ukraine. Over the past 24 hours, as a result of intense artillery and airstrikes in three Ukrainian regions, 8 civilians were killed and 33 others were injured. In parallel, another wave of drones caused serious fire at an enterprise in the Khmelnytskyi region.

Black statistics: Victims in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kherson regions

The most severe consequences are in Kharkov Oblast, where official authorities report five civilians died and 15 wounded as a result of the massive bombing of the settlements of Lipkuvitka, Veliki Burluk, Balaklia and Slatine.

In Donetsk region one person lost his life, and 13 others were seriously injured. The main damage was recorded in the cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, where the Russian aviation used guided aerial bombs (GAB). In Kherson region attacks claimed the lives of two people, and five were hospitalized in critical condition. Russian troops have deliberately targeted residential areas, social facilities, and critical energy network facilities.

Midnight shelling over Khmelnytsky: Industrial site on fire

On the morning of September 19, 2026, Ukraine's air defenses also entered combat over the western part of the country. The head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, Sergey Tyurin, reported that mobile fire groups were operating in the sky over the region, which successfully shot down Russian drones.

Despite successful air defense actions, falling debris or a direct hit caused a large-scale fire on the territory of an enterprise in the Khmelnytskyi region. Teams of the State Emergency Service (GSChS) were immediately sent to the scene and managed to completely extinguish the fire. At this time, there are no reports of dead or injured employees at the production facility.

In total, over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian air defense forces in the region have neutralized two Russian drones. Military analysts recall that the attack is part of a wider Kremlin air campaign, in which two “Zircon“ missiles were launched and 174 drones, mainly targeting Kiev and Odessa.