Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will lose the second round of the presidential election to three rivals if it is held today, according to a current sociological survey.

The survey, conducted from July 28 to August 2 by the Socis sociological center, shows that in the event of a possible presidential election, Zelensky would lose in the second round to three potential opponents popular with the Ukrainian population, reported “Ukrainska Pravda”.

Zelensky will lose the runoff to his chief of staff Kyrylo Budanov, Ambassador to the United Kingdom Valery Zaluzhny and former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

A simulated first round based on respondents' answers showed that Zelensky would finish with numbers, roughly equal to those of Zaluzhny. In the second round, however, Zaluzhny will receive 66.2% to Zelensky's 33.8%.

If he makes it to the second round, Budanov will receive 60.3% to Zelensky's 39.7%. Fedorov, if he makes it to the second round, will win with 63.8% to Zelensky's 36.2%. Protests against Zelensky have recently erupted in Ukrainian cities over his decision to dismiss Fedorov.

The survey was conducted in Ukraine, but not in territories temporarily occupied by the Russian army. Ukraine's constitution does not allow presidential elections to be held during wartime, as is the case now.

There have been calls for Zelensky, including from US President Donald Trump, to call presidential elections. However, Kiev has made it clear that legitimate elections cannot be held while Russia has occupied part of the country's territory and is continuing to wage hostilities.