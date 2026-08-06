Ukraine is close to creating its own missile defense system

Ukraine is making progress in developing its own ballistic missile defense system, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, quoted by DPA, BTA reported.

His statement comes against the backdrop of continuing almost daily Russian air attacks against the country.

After a meeting with defense and security experts, Zelensky wrote on Telegram that Ukrainian arms manufacturers have already reached the necessary technological level. According to him, the country is expected to achieve the set goals in the period 2026-2027.

Kiev is counting on the "Freya" system under development (Freyja), which should become a more affordable and highly effective alternative to the American Patriot air and missile defense system, supplied to Ukraine by the United States and other NATO countries after the start of the Russian invasion in 2022.

However, Ukraine remains highly vulnerable due to a shortage of interceptor missiles. Zelensky has repeatedly called on the country's allies to provide some of their own stocks until Ukraine completes the development of its system.

Zelensky yesterday again called on his allies to provide his country with ballistic missile interceptors, which "could have saved people's lives" when at least 17 people were killed in Russian strikes, Agence France-Presse reported.

"Ballistic missile interceptors could have saved the lives of those who died today. "It is essential that our allies understand that a possible delay in deliveries or reluctance to provide anti-ballistic missile systems to Ukraine could lead to precisely such human losses," Zelensky wrote on the Telegram app.