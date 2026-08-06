Russia releases video showing aftermath of strikes on logistics center in Kiev region

The Russian Defense Ministry released video showing the aftermath of drone strikes on a logistics center in the Kiev region on Tuesday, the Russian news agency Interfax reported, quoted by BTA.

Russia said yesterday that Russian forces had struck 7 logistics centers in Kiev and Kiev region overnight, used for storage or distribution of potentially dual-use goods and drone components, Reuters notes.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, four of the logistics centers hit were located in the Ukrainian capital, including the innovative terminal and logistics center of “Nova Poshta“, which the ministry describes as the largest automated center for sorting dual-use components – products that can be used for both non-military and military purposes. The ministry said that ground-based missiles and long-range strike drones were used in the attack.

According to its data, three warehouses in the Kiev region were also hit, including another large sorting complex of “Nova Poshta“, where, according to Moscow, aircraft-type drones and their components were stored, BTA reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry also reported that three cargo ships were hit south of the port of Odessa. Without providing evidence, it said that the ships were delivering weapons and military equipment to the Ukrainian army.

Ukrainian drones, in turn, attacked at least 20 warehouses of the largest Russian online retailer “Wildberries“ (Wildberries) since July 18, destroying some of them and continuing strikes on Russian oil refineries. Kiev says it is seeking to shift the fighting to Russian territory and increase the price Moscow pays for the continuation of the war.