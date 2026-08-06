Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered special operations to be launched against Russia's military industry during a meeting with the commanders of the Ukrainian armed forces and leading politicians, DPA reported, BTA reported.

The operations will be directed against "certain companies that we have already identified", Zelensky said on Facebook today.

Everyone who attended the meeting received clear tasks, and I expect them to be fully implemented, the Ukrainian president stressed.

The Russian military industry must be significantly limited, Zelensky added, expressing regret that Moscow continues to receive support and key components from abroad for the continuation of its military efforts.

"We can see that every Russian missile, every drone or other weapon contains critical components from other countries, without which these weapons simply "could not exist," Zelensky stressed.

Ukraine recently dealt a heavy blow to Russia's oil industry and weapons factories. For these operations, Kiev uses long-range drones that can penetrate thousands of kilometers deep into Russian territory, even reaching Siberia, DPA notes.