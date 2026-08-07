Mexican police arrest former governor in connection with mysterious disappearance of 43 students

A former governor of the Mexican state of Guerrero has been arrested in connection with the mysterious disappearance of 43 students in 2014, DPA reported, citing a statement from the attorney general's office, BTA reported.

"An analysis based on new evidence and in accordance with due process has confirmed the possible involvement of Angel A., former governor of Guerrero, in the destruction of evidence that could reveal the whereabouts of the students," Attorney General Ernestina Godoy told reporters.

In September 2014, 43 young people who were studying at a teacher training college in Ayotsinapa disappeared in the area of the city of Iguala. They traveled by bus to the capital to participate in a protest against discriminatory practices in the appointment of teachers.

The case in the serious criminal case is marked by errors and interference, Reuters notes.

An international investigation found that the young people were pursued by corrupt police officers. It is believed that the police stopped the buses and for some reason handed the students over to members of the criminal group "Guerreros Unidos". So far, only three of the missing young people have been found and identified.

In 2022, a commission classified the act as a state crime due to the alleged involvement of the authorities and security forces.