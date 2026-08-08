Russian strikes in Ukraine: At least 12 killed

At least 12 people have been killed and more than 80 injured in Russian attacks in various parts of Ukraine over the past 24 hours, local authorities reported. The situation is most serious in the Kiev region, where a night strike killed three members of one family, including a 3-year-old child.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia has fired six Iskander-M ballistic missiles and S-400 missiles. None of them were shot down. The Ukrainian side claims that the reason is a critical shortage of Patriot interceptor missiles. The attack also involved 151 drones, 135 of which were destroyed or neutralized by electronic warfare.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that a grandmother, grandfather and their 3-year-old grandson were killed in the Brovary region of the Kyiv region. The child's parents and his 15-year-old brother were among the injured. A neighbor who came to help was also injured. In Kyiv, one person was killed and four others were injured.

There were also casualties in other regions. In Zaporizhia region, three people were killed and four were injured. In Kharkiv region, two people were killed and seven were injured. The two dead were men in their 60s from Izyum, located about 30 kilometers from the front line.

In Sumy region, 19 people were injured, with 14 of them in the border municipality of Bilopilya. In Donetsk region, one person was killed in Slavyansk and 15 were injured. In Kherson region, two people were killed and 26 were injured, including a child.

In Odessa, a Russian strike hit one of the largest football stadiums in Ukraine - the home of FC Chernomorets. According to regional authorities, two people were injured in the attack.

The attacks come amid continued pressure on Ukraine's air defenses and growing concerns about a shortage of means to intercept ballistic missiles.