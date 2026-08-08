The Polish Ministry of the Interior announced the statements of the opposition party “PiS“ to deport Ukrainians of draft age for populist women

During the PiS program congress, the party's vice president, MEP Tobias Boczynski, announced that if they win the 2027 elections, one of the government's first decisions will be “deportation of Ukrainian men of draft age who are not legally employed in Poland“.

“In the event of two violations or failure to fulfill administrative or official duties, the relevant information will immediately appear in this system and the deportation process will begin“, Boczynski said.

“These plans are completely absurd and populist“, assessed Karolina Galecka, press secretary of the Ministry of the Interior and Administration.

According to the Polish Social Security Office, 95% of Ukrainian men of draft age work legally in Poland and pay regularly taxes, thus contributing to the country's economic growth, Galecka said.

“Those who violate the law, however, are deported, in accordance with decisions, for example, by the Border Police“, she added.

The speaker noted that the number of deportees in 2024-2025 significantly exceeds the data for 2023, when the “PiS“ party ruled the country. In 2023, approximately 3,000 foreigners were deported, while in 2025 alone, approximately 10,000 people of various nationalities were deported from Poland.

“These data show that the current government is pursuing a very tough policy against those who break the law“, said the spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior.

She stressed that “Poland is a hospitable, open country“. In addition to working Ukrainians, there are also students who shop here, thus contributing to the growth of the country's GDP.

We recall that on July 30, the EU Council, through a written procedure, approved the extension of the temporary protection regime for Ukrainians in EU countries, with the amendment that newly arrived Ukrainian citizens subject to military service will be entitled to this status only if they have no problems with their military registration documents.