Todd Blanch elected US attorney general

The US Senate confirmed Todd Blanch as attorney general by a narrow 50-49 vote, ending one of the most contentious personnel clashes of President Donald Trump's second term. Two Republican senators - Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski - voted against his nomination.

The decisive vote was made by Republican Bill Cassidy, who announced a day earlier that he believed Blanch was the most acceptable candidate Trump would propose for the position. The nomination has been under serious pressure so far due to concerns among both Democrats and some Republicans about the future attorney general's independence.

Blanche has served as attorney general since April and was previously the second-highest-ranking official at the Justice Department, responsible for its day-to-day management. Before joining the administration, he was also Trump's personal lawyer.

Among the most serious criticisms of him have been the way the department has handled the release of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, as well as his role in creating a $1.8 billion fund presented as a measure against the "political use" of government institutions. Critics say the mechanism could benefit Trump allies.

A tax agreement that limits the ability of the US tax service IRS to conduct audits of past tax returns of Trump, his sons and family businesses has also caused controversy. In an attempt to win the support of hesitant senators, Blanche committed in writing to narrow the scope of this agreement and to stop payments under the controversial fund.

However, questions remain about the extent to which these promises are legally binding and whether the White House could later request the restoration of a similar scheme in another form. It was precisely the doubts about Blanche's ability to resist pressure from the administration that were among the main arguments of Senator Lisa Murkowski to vote against him.

Blanche takes over the Justice Department after a period of serious changes. Reuters notes that under his previous leadership, the department has taken action against individuals perceived as political opponents of Trump, and a number of career prosecutors have left. Federal judges have also criticized some of the charges as insufficiently convincing.

Blanche's supporters, however, describe him as an experienced and tough prosecutor. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said he is committed to the rule of law and the core mission of the Justice Department - homeland security.