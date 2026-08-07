Ban by Prime Minister Rumen Radev, but an American military plane landed in Sofia

An American military plane has landed at the capital's "Vasil Levski" airport, and at the moment the type of machine and the purpose of its visit remain unclear. This is reported by Bulgaria ON AIR, which has sent an official inquiry to the Ministry of Defense to clarify the situation.

The journalists have requested detailed information from the military department whether this is a military transport machine. The main question is whether the flight is logistically linked to the American tanker planes, which are currently stationed at the Bezmer airbase.

The Ministry of Defense is also expected to clarify whether the landing in Sofia is part of a planned transport mission within the framework of bilateral cooperation between Bulgaria and the United States. At this point, there is no official response from the institution.

The presence of American military aviation at the capital's airport is not a precedent this year. At the request of the United States, American aircraft have been temporarily based at the “Vasil Levski“ airport since February. Their mission in Sofia ended at the end of June, when the aircraft left the country.

Weeks later, on July 22, the National Assembly authorized the deployment of up to eight American tanker aircraft on the territory of the military airport near the Yambol village of Bezmer. The first aircraft from this contingent arrived at the base in the last days of July, which gives grounds to seek a logistical connection between them and the aircraft that landed in Sofia today.