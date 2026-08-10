Warsaw registers lowest Vistula river level in history

The historically lowest level of the Vistula River was recorded in the Polish capital Warsaw, Agence France-Presse reported, citing the Polish National Institute of Meteorology, BTA reported.

"We are currently recording a water level of 102 cm", Dariusz Witkowski, a hydrologist at the institute, told AFP, specifying that this level was recorded on Friday.

The water situation in Poland is "the most difficult since 2015", he added.

According to Witkowski, it could become even more complicated at the end of this month and the beginning of September. The weather forecast "indicates that in the coming days and weeks temperatures will be higher than usual and precipitation will be lower than usual, which could make the drought situation even more serious," the expert explained.

In an interview with Polish national radio, Energy Minister Milosz Motyka said that no power outages are expected due to the low level of the Vistula.