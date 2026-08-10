Moldova Recalls Ambassador from Russia

Moldova has recalled its ambassador to Russia for consultations after a drone exploded in southern Moldova, DPA reported, BTA reported.

The Foreign Ministry in Chisinau said it “strongly condemns the incident“ near the village of Krokmaz. The incident constitutes a violation of Moldova's sovereignty and threatens the security of its citizens, the diplomatic service added.

The drone, believed to be Russian, exploded on Sunday near the village of Krokmaz in the border area with Ukraine. There were no reports of casualties or material damage.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu condemned the violation of her country's airspace and called for an end to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian drones and missiles have repeatedly violated Moldovan airspace in the area of the border with Ukraine and exploded on Moldovan territory, DPA notes.