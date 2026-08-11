US-Iran Escalation: Trump with New Demands and Tactics

The tension between the US and Iran has reached a new critical point. US President Donald Trump announced a radical change in his approach, switching to wait-and-see tactics and increased economic pressure.

At the same time, it was learned that the White House has implemented unprecedented security measures due to direct Iranian threats.

War for Compensation and Full Control of Hormuz

After Tehran set a condition for restoring shipping in the Strait of Hormuz to receive billions of dollars in compensation from Washington for the five-month military conflict, Donald Trump categorically rejected the demand. Trump said that Tehran is the one who should pay compensation to the US and its allies for the victims and damages over the past 50 years.

Regarding the strategic waterway, the US president was categorical that the Strait of Hormuz has been completely demined by US forces and is under “100% control“ of the US. However, the prestigious Wall Street Journal reported (wsj.com) that the Gulf states are expressing their readiness in the long term to accept Iran's de facto control over the security of traffic in Hormuz in order to avoid a larger regional war.

Europe calls for negotiations, Trump changes course

Against the backdrop of the stalemate, the German Foreign Minister made an urgent appeal to the authorities in Tehran to immediately begin direct negotiations with the US and its neighbors in the region. Analysts note that Berlin's diplomatic pressure is aimed at preventing a new surge in oil prices and blocking global trade.

However, the Wall Street Journal reported (wsj.com) that Trump has returned to a “wait and see“ tactic on the Iranian issue. Instead of new massive military strikes, Washington is betting on a naval blockade and economic exhaustion, counting on the huge inflation in Iran to force the regime to back down.

Trump's secret flight from Turkey

In parallel with the political clash, the Washington Post published (washingtonpost.com) a sensational revelation: in July, Donald Trump secretly left Turkey on a small US military plane (C-32A), while the official presidential plane Air Force One was used as a decoy. According to media sources cited in the investigation, the extraordinary operation was organized by the secret services due to the interception of a real and serious threat from Iran to assassinate the American leader during the NATO summit in Ankara.