In a series of interviews and official statements, representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed their positions on the course of the military conflict, international terrorism and the actions of NATO and the European Union.

By the morning hours of August 11, the accents from Moscow outlined an intensification of diplomatic pressure and warnings of new security measures.

Ukraine does not have its own resources and is seeking escalation towards Belarus

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with the TASS agency (tass.ru) that Ukraine has long lacked its own resources to continue the military conflict. According to him, the large-scale personnel changes in Kiev, including the appointment of the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Mykhailo Drapaty, are an attempt by President Volodymyr Zelensky to maintain his personal power and control over financial flows from the West. Galuzin stressed that these changes will in no way affect the course of hostilities.

The diplomat added that the new commander-in-chief, Drapaty, with his extreme statements and actions, himself proves the justification of Russia's goals of denazification of the country. At the same time, Moscow recognizes a serious risk of expanding the geographical scope of the conflict. According to Galuzin, Kiev is deliberately trying to involve Belarus in the conflict – a plan that is also supported by representatives of the European Commission.

Accusations of terrorism and inaction of international organizations

The Ambassador at Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik has harshly criticized the international community. In a statement quoted by leading media outlets (news.ru), he pointed out that world organizations and Western diplomats are deliberately “turning a blind eye” to the systematic Ukrainian attacks on civilian infrastructure, hospitals and beaches. Miroshnik described Kiev's actions as a "line of cowardly terrorism" that has intensified after the recent personnel changes in the army.

NATO's response in Finland and EU actions in Eurasia

Russia announced that it would take specific retaliatory measures to ensure its own security in response to NATO's increased presence in Finland. The Russian Embassy in Helsinki explained to the newspaper “Izvestia“ (iz.ru) that the militarization and deployment of additional contingents of the Alliance near the Russian border destabilize the Northern European region.

On the economic front, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin accused Brussels of purposeful attempts to disunite the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, by making “unfulfilled promises” in direct meetings with individual member states, the European Union is trying to undermine internal integration and partnership in the Eurasian space.