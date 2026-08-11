Drones near Moscow, evacuation of Wildberries in Voronezh

The air security situation in a number of Russian regions remains critical in the early hours of August 11.

Over the past 24 hours, waves of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have put the country's air defenses under unprecedented pressure, hitting key economic sites, logistics centers, and civilian infrastructure.

Air defenses down 13 drones on the approaches to Moscow

Russian air defense forces have intercepted and neutralized 13 drones flying towards the Russian capital, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed on his official profile. According to operational data cited by the Rossiya news agency (information source: hxxps://www.interfax.ru/moscow/1108578), six of the drones have been shot down in the last few hours, bringing the total number of aircraft destroyed on the approaches to the metropolis to 13 for the current period of the day. Emergency teams are working at the sites where the debris fell. Due to the security measures in place, the airports “Domodedovo“ and “Zhukovsky“ switched to flight coordination mode.

Full evacuation of Wildberries facilities in the Voronezh region

Against the constant threat of air strikes, the retail giant Wildberries has taken extraordinary security measures. The press service of the merged company Wildberries and Russ (RWB) officially announced that all logistics facilities of the marketplace in the Voronezh region have been completely evacuated.

The decision was made in accordance with established state requirements for occupational safety and personnel protection in the event of a threat of UAV attacks, Interfax news agency reported (information source: hxxps://www.interfax.ru/russia/1108572). Logistics operations in the region have been temporarily suspended until the risks of air strikes are completely eliminated. In recent weeks, warehouses of large retail chains have become a regular target due to suspicions of their use for logistical needs.

Tatarstan's black day report: 13 dead in Nizhnekamsk

The most serious consequences of the current wave of attacks were recorded in the Republic of Tatarstan, where the city of Nizhnekamsk fell victim to a deadly mass attack. By this time, regional authorities and diplomatic missions were drawing up a final assessment of the tragedy.

Key data on the impact in Tatarstan include:

13 dead: The death of 13 people, including one child, has been confirmed. According to the Consulate General of Uzbekistan in Kazan (information source: hxxps://www.interfax.ru/russia/1108479), seven of the victims were Uzbek citizens, and among the dead were citizens of Tajikistan.

The death of 13 people, including one child, has been confirmed. According to the Consulate General of Uzbekistan in Kazan (information source: hxxps://www.interfax.ru/russia/1108479), seven of the victims were Uzbek citizens, and among the dead were citizens of Tajikistan. 75 injured: A total of 75 people sought medical attention after the attacks. Of these, 21 patients remain hospitalized in severe and moderately severe condition with injuries from blast waves and shrapnel (information source: hxxps://www.fontanka.ru/2026/08/10/76580033/).

A total of 75 people sought medical attention after the attacks. Of these, 21 patients remain hospitalized in severe and moderately severe condition with injuries from blast waves and shrapnel (information source: hxxps://www.fontanka.ru/2026/08/10/76580033/). Destroyed infrastructure: The main drone hits were recorded in a hostel for workers in the city's industrial zone, where 9 people died, as well as in a 9-story residential building on “Shkolen Boulevard“.

The main drone hits were recorded in a hostel for workers in the city's industrial zone, where 9 people died, as well as in a 9-story residential building on “Shkolen Boulevard“. Official measures: The head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov announced official mourning in the republic and promised compensation of 2 million rubles for the families of the deceased. The anniversary celebrations of the city of Nizhnekamsk have been completely canceled. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened an investigation under the article on a terrorist act (information source: hxxps://www.interfax.ru/russia/1108537).

Experts note that the attack on Nizhnekamsk is considered one of the deadliest on Russian territory in the last year, as the drones managed to cover a considerable distance at extremely low altitude, bypassing air defense radar systems.