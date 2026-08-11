Large Wildberries warehouse catches fire after explosions in Voronezh

A powerful Ukrainian drone attack in the early hours of August 11 caused a huge fire in a new logistics center near the Russian city.

A large logistics complex of the Russian online marketplace Wildberries caught fire after a series of powerful explosions on the outskirts of the Russian city of Voronezh in the early hours of August 11, 2026. Local residents reported air raid sirens, followed by explosions, after which a large-scale fire broke out over the area and thick black smoke rose.

According to sources at the scene and monitoring channels cited by Ukrainian media TSN.ua, the attack was carried out with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev declared a drone alert at around 1:00 a.m.

Emergency evacuation and extent of damage

The press service of the joint venture Wildberries & Russ officially confirmed the incident and announced that an immediate evacuation of employees at the site had been initiated in accordance with safety protocols. The news agency UNN informs that at the moment there are no official data on dead or injured workers thanks to the timely actions of the management.

OSINT analysis by the independent channel ASTRA, distributed by the Russian publication Kommersant, indicates that the flames have engulfed the territory of the logistics hub located in the village of Aleksandrovka (Novousmansky district), directly near Voronezh.

This The logistics center is extremely new – it was fully completed and opened at the end of November 2025. Features of the facility include:

Total area: 152.9 thousand square meters.

152.9 thousand square meters. Capacity: Over 90 million cargo items.

Over 90 million cargo items. Investment: About 11 billion rubles invested in construction.

Systemic strikes against Russian logistics

The incident in Voronezh is part of an escalating campaign of attacks against the supply chain in the Russian Federation. In recent weeks alone, Wildberries warehouses and hubs have been attacked in a number of other locations – in Leningrad, Tambov, Moscow, Samara and Tver regions, as well as in Krasnodar Krai.

According to an analysis by the international agency Reuters, cited by NV, the company has already lost over 20% of its total logistics space (nearly 1.18 million square meters), which seriously reflects on the marketplace's trade turnover in the country. Emergency teams and the Russian Emergencies Ministry continue to work at the scene of today's incident, and access to the area remains blocked.