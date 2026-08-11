Geopolitical pressure on Moscow is mounting on all flanks, confronting Vladimir Putin with increasing isolation both on the battlefield and on the international stage.

Current analyses by authoritative Western publications outline serious cracks in the Kremlin's positions and escalating tensions on NATO's eastern flank.

FT: Ukraine must pressure Putin to the negotiating table

According to the prestigious publication Financial Times (FT), Kiev must make the most of its accumulated strategic advantages and successful strikes in the enemy's rear to force the Russian president to sit at the negotiating table. Analysts point out that freezing the front line at this point would give Ukraine a stable position, although the Kremlin continues to insist on preliminary territorial concessions in Donbas. Russia's attempts to demonstrate initiative are being met with a new diplomatic offensive and preparations for talks mediated by international partners. data-processed="true" data-sfc-root="ep" jsaction="" jscontroller="yHWXO#Mkm8ud" jsuid="Y6uewf_11">(Source: Financial Times - https://www.ft.com/war-in-ukraine).

Traditional Allies Send Worrying Signals to Kremlin

The Influential Newspaper The Times reports that Russia's global influence is weakening at an unprecedented rate, and traditional allies are openly distancing themselves from Moscow. Syria announced the transformation of the Russian bases in Hmeimim and Tartus into “joint centers“, which effectively limits the Kremlin's exclusive control in the Middle East. At the same time, the leaders of Serbia and Kazakhstan are sending clear signals of dissatisfaction with the ongoing war - the Serbian president warmly received Volodymyr Zelensky in Belgrade, and the Kazakh leader Kassam-Jomart Tokayev called on Putin “to the eye“ to stop the bloodshed (Source: The Times - https://www.thetimes.com/world/asia/article/russia-syria-military-bases-mediterranean-waning-global-power-wzfx950xm).

Dependence on China for jet drones

Amid international pressure, the Russian military-industrial complex is becoming increasingly dependent on Beijing. Media investigations and intelligence reports reveal that the production of Russia's latest high-speed jet drones (such as the “Geran-4“ and “Geran-5“ modifications) is entirely dependent on supplies of expensive turbojet engines from China. Although the components are often declared under false names such as “cooling systems”, without Chinese logistical support, Moscow's advanced drone program would suffer a colossal collapse (Sources: Forbes - https://www.forbes.com/sites/vikrammittal/2026/08/09/russias-upgraded-geran-drones-are-targeting-ukraines-black-sea-ports/ ; Reuters - https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/chinese-engines-shipped-cooling-units-power-russian-drones-used-ukraine-2025-07-23/).

Poland and Baltics strengthen defense against Russian sabotage

Fear of hybrid attacks on the Alliance's eastern flank is reaching critical levels. As reported by Reuters, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are urgently strengthening the protection of their critical energy and transport infrastructure. Local intelligence services warn that Moscow is preparing provocations under a “foreign flag”, including the use of captured Ukrainian drones to strike dams, gas terminals and power plants. Polish energy giant Orlen is already analyzing alternative gas import routes, and in Lithuania the army has been mobilized to help police guard strategic sites (Source: Reuters - https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/poland-baltics-shield-infrastructure-fearing-russian-false-flag-strike-2026-08-10/).

Belarus sends troops to China for exercises

While Minsk continues to support the Kremlin's rhetoric, Alexander Lukashenko is looking for its own security levers and balances beyond Moscow's reach. Belarus has officially sent its military contingents to China to participate in joint tactical exercises. The move demonstrates Minsk's ambition to deepen its direct defense partnership with Beijing, further complicating the geopolitical mosaic in the region and showing that China's influence in Eastern Europe is becoming increasingly tangible.