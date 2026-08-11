The situation on the front lines in Ukraine is becoming increasingly intense, and the focus of combat operations and military planning is shifting decisively towards innovations in unmanned aerial vehicles and urban guerrilla tactics.

The TASS news agency, citing sources in the Russian security structures, reported that in the city of Sumy, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have begun to take up positions in civilian areas en masse. According to the information, Ukrainian operators are placing their control points in apartments on the top floors of multi-storey residential buildings, using the height for better range and cover among the civilian population. (Source: tass.ru)

At the same time, Russian state media spread serious accusations about the actions of the Ukrainian army in the Kharkov direction. According to TASS, during their withdrawal near Kharkov, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces mined the bodies of their fallen comrades and deliberately disfigured their faces. It is alleged that the purpose of these actions was to make the identification of the corpses as difficult as possible and to inflict damage on Russian sappers and advancing units. (Source: tass.ru)

Against the backdrop of these events, Ukraine managed to build a large-scale and deeply secretive weapons network in the rear. According to an investigation by the Western media outlet Sky News, a network of secret underground drone factories operates across the country.

Thanks to financial support from international partners and the use of old Soviet industrial infrastructure located underground in regions such as Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Dnepropetrovsk and Poltava, these factories are practically invulnerable to standard missile strikes. Journalist reports reveal that some of these underground enterprises operate around the clock and produce over 200 strike drones per day, including long-range devices capable of hitting targets thousands of kilometers deep.