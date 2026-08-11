Ukraine has submitted a plan to end the war to the US, Zelensky announced

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today in his evening video address that Ukraine has submitted to American negotiators proposals for a plan to end the more than four-year-old war with Russia, Ukrinform and Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

“We have submitted our proposals to the American side“, the Ukrainian leader said.

“And the United States can help strengthen our defense, primarily in the field of air defense, and put pressure on Russia so that its plans change - to prepare to end the war instead of prolonging it“, Zelensky emphasized.

The Russians are preparing mobilization after parliamentary elections in the fall, the president of Ukraine in his evening video address.

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, Putin's plans are to create the impression that Russians seem to support the war, since all parties admitted to the elections declare themselves against peace.

Immediately after the elections in Russia, it is planned to conduct an additional rapid mobilization of several hundred thousand Russians by the end of the year, as well as the same number of others next year. This is in addition to the conscripts that Russia is trying to fulfill under contract, Ukrinform notes.

Zelensky announced that preparations are underway in Ukraine to make it as difficult as possible for Russia to implement these plans. According to him, Ukrainian intelligence and special services have been given the appropriate tasks in this regard.