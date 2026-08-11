The mass influx of Chinese cars on the Russian automobile market has encountered an unexpected and serious technical obstacle. Owners of modern models from the eastern side are massively reporting frequent accidents, the cause of which is the incompatibility between high-tech drive systems and the low quality of fuel in the country. According to information from car repair shops and publications in the industry media, vehicles from China are experiencing systematic difficulties when operating with Euro-2 standard gasoline, the sale of which on the local market was legally extended until July 1, 2027.

The technical problem affects a wide range of popular brands, including Haval, Chery, Geely, Changan, Exeed, Omoda and Jetour. Service centers are reporting an avalanche-like increase in visits – The number of defective cars has increased at least sixfold. The most seriously affected are the fuel systems and the internal combustion engines themselves. The problem lies in the fact that modern Chinese turbocharged units are designed to meet the strict environmental and fuel standards of Euro-5, requiring gasoline with a stable chemical composition, minimal impurity content and a specific package of additives.

When fuel with Euro-2 standard enters these precise injection systems, the consequences for the mechanics are disastrous. Prolonged use of such gasoline leads to rapid clogging and damage to the injectors, defects in the high-pressure pumps and premature wear of the spark plugs. The engine management error indicator lights up more and more often on the driver's dashboard, and among the accompanying symptoms are difficult cold starts, uneven idling and a significant increase in fuel consumption.

Service station statistics show that if until recently complaints of this nature were isolated – only 1-2 cases per week, now their number reaches between 7 and 10 per week. For owners, this means not only headaches, but also a direct hit to the pocket. Removing such defects and replacing compromised components costs the victims between 10,000 and 15,000 rubles (approximately 105 to 158 euros) per visit to the service center.