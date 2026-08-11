Volodymyr Zelensky: We will show Russia that they need peace! Siberia is already within the reach of Ukrainian strikes

Ukraine will continue to strike long-range targets at Russian targets to show Russia and its citizens the need to end the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, quoted by Ukrinform, BTA reports.

„We note another achievement of our Ukrainian defense forces: another facility of the Russian oil refining industry was hit, and at a considerable distance - over 2,500 kilometers. It is located in Tobolsk, in Siberia. Now this region is also within the reach of our precision strikes. This is a very significant achievement of our Ukrainian soldiers. Thank you all for the accuracy. There will be more Ukrainian precision strikes to show Russia and the Russian people that peace is needed,“ Zelensky said.

According to him, data from internal sociological surveys in Russia show that the number of people there who want the war to end is already increasing.

Zelensky stressed that this must become even more tangible so that “Putin and his administration, FSB agents and everyone else in the aggressor state understand unequivocally that there is no alternative to peace“.

As reported, on August 10, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the “Tobolskneftekhim“ petrochemical complex in Tobolsk, Tyumen Region, Russian Federation.