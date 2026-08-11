The level of the Rhine near the German city of Cologne reached its lowest value in history on Tuesday, limiting shipping, according to data from the country's Federal Administration for Waterways and Shipping (WSV), DPA reported, BTA reported.

The situation is expected to worsen. “It's hard to believe what you're seeing”, said federal administration spokesman Moritz Acht.

The record low level of 56 centimeters is expected to drop to 54 centimeters by the end of the day. By Friday evening, the level is expected to drop to just 47 centimeters.

The depth of the shipping channel is significantly higher than the river level recorded on the shore. In Cologne, for example, it is about 1.11 meters higher. Ships can continue to sail, but with limited cargo.

By Friday evening, the water level is also expected to drop significantly at the measuring points in Düsseldorf, Emmerich and Duisburg, where the Ruhr flows into the Rhine.

The previous record lows recorded at the measuring points in Cologne, Düsseldorf and Duisburg before the current dry spell were recorded on October 23, 2018. If the current forecast comes true by Friday evening, the then records will be surpassed by more than 20 centimeters.

A slight rise in the water level is expected next week, Moritz Acht said, but added that this "does not yet mean an improvement in the situation". He said the Rhine level will remain very low.

German Transport Minister Steffen Bilger does not expect the difficulties for inland waterway navigation caused by the drought to be overcome quickly. According to him, the low water level will probably remain throughout August.

“We have to assume that the problem of low water levels will remain throughout August“, he said during a visit to a company in northern Germany, adding that “the situation really remains very worrying“.

Bilger pointed out that some amounts of rain have already fallen, but they are far from what is needed. He said that he would talk again with his colleagues from the German states tomorrow about the situation and possible additional crisis measures.

Several states have already temporarily lifted the ban on the movement of trucks on Sundays and during public holidays. The aim is to redirect some of the cargo to road transport in order to maintain logistical chains.

The low water level of the Rhine River is contributing to an increase in fuel prices, said Christian Laberer, a fuel market expert at the German Motorists' Association ADAC, earlier today.

According to him, the low water level of the Rhine is “raising prices“, although this is only one of several factors that currently determine fuel prices.

The Rhine is one of the main transport routes in Germany for oil, gasoline and diesel. Transporting fuels in large tankers along the river is usually significantly cheaper than transporting them by truck.

The low water level is currently increasing the logistical costs of transporting fuels and some intermediate products, with the price increase being significant in some cases, Laberer said. However, representatives of the sector assure that security of supply is not at risk for the time being.

The German market is not supplied only via the Rhine, but through a network of seaports, refineries, pipelines, rail and road transport, added Laberer. Therefore, low waters currently affect fuel prices mainly at the regional level.