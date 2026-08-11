Flights at Hanover airport suspended after drone sighting

Flights at Germany's Hanover airport were suspended for more than an hour around dawn this morning after a drone was spotted on its grounds, DPA reported, BTA reported.

The runways were closed from approximately 4:00 a.m. to 5:20 a.m. local time (5:00 a.m. to 6:20 a.m. Bulgarian time), an airport spokeswoman said.

Six passenger flights were delayed and a cargo plane traveling from Paris was diverted to another airport. Flights have resumed and are operating normally since this morning, the spokeswoman added.

The federal police said that criminal police in Hanover are investigating the case, but declined to provide further information because the investigation is ongoing.

Last week, a drone with an explosive device attached was found at Leipzig/Halle airport in eastern Germany. According to German security services, the drone was near a Ukrainian cargo plane “Antonov An-124“. Specialists from the German federal police later defused the device. It is not yet clear whether the two incidents are related.