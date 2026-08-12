Ukraine: FPV drones remain key weapon, Russia struggles against them

FPV drones continue to establish themselves as one of the most effective means of precision strikes on the battlefield. This was stated by Captain Anton Bobrovsky, commander of the 199th company for training specialists in unmanned systems at the Training Center of the Airborne Forces of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrinform, Focus reports.

According to him, FPV drones have become an advanced means of point attacks, and this trend will continue in the future. Bobrovsky claims that Russian forces are experiencing serious difficulties in countering Ukrainian drone systems.

He points out that Ukrainian drone bombers give Kiev a significant advantage and, in his opinion, Ukrainian forces are superior to Russia in this segment. At the same time, he admits that the Russian army is also actively using drone technologies, from which the Ukrainian side is also drawing lessons.

According to Bobrovsky, it was Ukraine that changed the rules of modern warfare through the massive and innovative use of drones. He emphasizes that despite Russian claims of superiority, Moscow continues to have problems with providing enough drone systems.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a new generation of drones produced in Ukraine will be able to hit targets at a distance of over 3,000 kilometers.