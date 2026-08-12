Trump confirms he secretly changed planes in Turkey

US President Donald Trump confirmed that after the NATO summit in Turkey last month he secretly left “Air Force One“ and traveled on another plane at the insistence of the Secret Service and the military because of a threat to his security, the Associated Press reported, BTA reported.

“I comply with the Secret Service and the military. They wanted me to travel on a different flight, on a different plane“, Trump told reporters yesterday after a visit to the state of Ohio. "I just have to do what they tell me," he added.

With his words, the president confirmed the information of the newspaper “Washington Post“ that in Turkey he was transported by an airplane catering truck to another plane. Meanwhile, “Air Force One“, which was carrying White House staff, security guards, support staff and journalists, took off as a decoy due to reliable information about a possible Iranian attack.

Trump also said that in his opinion the plane he was actually traveling on was at greater risk, Reuters reported.

“I actually think the plane I was flying on was at greater risk, because I think it was more likely that they were going to target it,“ the American president said.