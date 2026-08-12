Members of a powerful Mexican cartel tried to buy weapons in the Czech Republic

American authorities have announced that they have charged four members of one of the most powerful Mexican drug cartels who tried to buy weapons and ammunition in the Czech Republic, Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reported.

The four members of the “Jalisco – New Generation“ cartel were arrested in the Czech Republic in June. Two have already been extradited to the United States, and the other two are awaiting extradition to American authorities, officials from the Department of Justice announced.

The four have been charged with drug and weapons trafficking and other crimes. They could face life sentences.

According to the US Department, two of the defendants tried to acquire assault rifles, grenade launchers and mortars to be used against rival cartels, civilians, police and military personnel in Mexico. The weapons were to be exchanged for fentanyl or methamphetamine intended for import into the US. It was not reported who the suppliers of the weapons were.

Last week, US authorities announced that they had also indicted several high-ranking representatives of the cartel and increased the reward for the capture of its leaders to $ 100 million.

Washington accuses “Jalisco - New Generation“ of running a particularly aggressive international network for trafficking fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine. The administration of US President Donald Trump has designated the cartel a foreign terrorist organization.