A gesture of goodwill! Ukraine and Russia exchanged bodies of killed soldiers

Ukraine and Russia said today that they had exchanged bodies of killed soldiers, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

"The bodies of 261 killed were returned to Ukraine and, according to the Russian side, these are the bodies of killed Ukrainian soldiers", the Ukrainian Prisoners of War Center said on Telegram.

Russian media outlet RBC, citing a Russian parliamentarian, said that Moscow returned 261 bodies to Ukraine and received 24 bodies from Ukraine.

Efforts to diplomatically resolve the bloodiest conflict in Europe since World War II have been at a dead end since the war in the Middle East began in late February. east.

The Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform also reported on the transfer of bodies from Russia to Ukraine.

Investigators and forensic experts will take all necessary measures to establish the identities of the people whose remains are, the Ukrainian agency notes.