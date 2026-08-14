The economic and cyber war on the territory of Russia and Ukraine is escalating dramatically. The Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAV) have caused unprecedented damage to the logistics network of the Russian marketplace Wildberries. At the same time, pro-Russian cybercriminals have paralyzed dozens of global giants. At the same time, serious concerns are being raised in Europe about a humanitarian collapse in Ukraine during the upcoming winter.

A fifth of a key warehouse has exploded in Bashkortostan

Satellite data has confirmed the enormous scale of the destruction after a Ukrainian drone attack in the Chishminsky district of the Republic of Bashkortostan. The fire that broke out after the strikes has burned down nearly a fifth of the large-scale logistics center of the Wildberries company. The fire destroyed nearly 30,000 square meters of the facility, according to international observers, cited by the Facebook page of the news channel Charter97 (facebook.com). The logistics complex was a key hub for the distribution of goods deep in the Russian rear.

Millions of books turned to ashes

The attacks on the marketplace's logistics base dealt an unprecedented blow to Russian culture and the education system. The authoritative Russian publication "Vedomosti" (vedomosti.ru) reported that as a result of the series of attacks on the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, over 11 million books were burned. Among the ashes are entire editions of fiction, children's and popular science literature, new editions of the Constitution of the Russian Federation, textbooks for the upcoming state exams (UGE and OGE), as well as classical works. The Russian Book Union defines the losses as critical for the sector.

"Berliner Zeitung": Ukrainian cities facing winter collapse

Against the backdrop of constant attacks on critical infrastructure, the German daily "Berliner Zeitung" has issued an extremely alarming forecast for the upcoming heating season. The media outlet warns that the upcoming energy collapse could turn major cities in Ukraine into completely uninhabitable and unlivable places in winter. The newspaper recalls last year's conditions in Kiev, when apartment temperatures dropped below minus 10 degrees, and predicts an even more severe scenario for this year.

Russian hackers hit Shell, Philips and GE

Aside from conventional combat operations, a merciless digital war is also being waged. According to a report published in "Ukrainian Truth" (pravda.com.ua), the Russian-linked hacking group "Cl0p" has managed to compromise the security of around 50 leading international companies. Among the victims of the large-scale cyberattack are energy giant Shell, technology leader Philips, and conglomerate General Electric. The cybercriminals exploited critical "zero-day" vulnerabilities in corporate software to steal vast amounts of data and extort ransoms from the companies in cryptocurrency.