Europe is working on an alternative format for talks on Ukraine

France, Germany and Britain are working on creating their own format for talks to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, fearing they will be excluded from the process by the administration of US President Donald Trump, The New York Times (NYT) reported, citing European officials.

European diplomats are developing a format for future talks that would prioritize European countries. Paris and Berlin are playing a leading role in developing a common position. London, which recently underwent a change of government, is also discussing the issue but is more cautious, partly because of concerns about its relations with Washington.

The settlement of Ukraine and relations with Russia are too important for Europe to rely on the United States. European officials are trying to ensure that an agreement is not reached without their participation. At the same time, according to sources, Europe still expects that all negotiations with Russia will be mediated by the United States.