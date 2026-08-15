Israeli strike kills 7 in Lebanon, new attacks in Hormuz

Seven people were killed and three were wounded in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon early Saturday. The attack was one of the deadliest since a fragile truce between Israel and “Hezbollah“ came into effect on June 20, the Associated Press reported, as quoted by the Boston Globe.

The strike hit a house on the outskirts of the village of Ansar. According to the Lebanese state-run National News Agency, rescue teams continued to search the rubble after the attack. Israel has not yet commented specifically on the strike.

In parallel with the escalation in Lebanon, tensions remain high in the Strait of Hormuz - one of the most important sea routes for the world's energy supplies.

A ship affiliated with the state-owned oil company ADNOC was attacked on Friday evening. There were no reports of injuries in the incident. It is the latest attack on the company's vessels in recent days.

The UK's Maritime Trade Office (UKMTO) has also received reports of a cargo ship being hit by an unknown projectile in the area. It is not yet clear whether it was the same vessel or a separate incident.

Earlier this week, two oil tankers operated by ADNOC were attacked by drones while passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The UAE blamed Iran and described the attacks as a violation of freedom of navigation. No casualties were reported in those attacks either.

Hormuz remains a key flashpoint

Security in the Strait of Hormuz has deteriorated significantly since the start of the conflict between the US and Israel on the one hand, and Iran, on the other hand, in late February.

Since then, commercial shipping through the region has been severely disrupted, and attacks on tankers have increased the risks to international shipping and energy supplies.

In the past week alone, several attacks have been recorded on ships linked to the UAE. ADNOC previously reported that its vessels have been the target of repeated missile and drone attacks since the conflict began.

Two fronts in a wider regional crisis

The events in Lebanon and the Strait of Hormuz show how volatile the situation in the Middle East remains despite diplomatic efforts and separate ceasefire agreements.

In southern Lebanon, the truce between Israel and “Hezbollah“ remains formally in effect, but almost daily strikes call into question its sustainability. At the same time, attacks on merchant ships in Hormuz remain at risk of broader economic repercussions on oil markets and global trade.

Recent incidents show that even a limited military escalation in the region can quickly spill over into the security of neighboring countries as well as one of the world's most important transport corridors.