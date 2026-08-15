Oregon is experiencing its worst summer season in its history

The US state of Oregon is experiencing its worst summer season in its modern history, after fires covered more than 2 million acres of land. The state reached and subsequently exceeded the record values of 2024.

The previous record was set 2 years ago, when fires affected about 2.08 million acres in Oregon. What is worrying in 2026 is that this limit was reached even before the traditionally most dangerous part of the season in August and September.

As early as the end of July, nearly 1.8 million acres had burned after a series of dry thunderstorms sparked dozens of fires in different parts of the state. High temperatures, a prolonged lack of rainfall, dry vegetation and low humidity have created conditions for the fire to spread extremely quickly.

Oregon fire officials warn that such a scale so early in the season is unusual. In the last week of July, more than 12,000 people were involved in firefighting operations in the state.

Among the largest outbreaks is the Big Grass Fire, which is spreading along the Oregon-Idaho border. As of August 12, the fire had reached about 555,000 acres, making it one of the largest fires in the region in recent decades.

Another serious fire is the Grasshopper Fire east of Mount Hood. It has destroyed at least six homes and 15 other structures, and about 200 buildings remain threatened. By mid-August, the fire had burned more than 77,000 acres.

The fire has prompted evacuations, road closures and the cancellation of local events due to the danger to the public and the heavy smoke.

The effects of the fires are not limited to the areas immediately surrounding the fire. Smoke has blanketed much of Oregon, with air quality reaching unhealthy levels at times.

Health officials warn that fine particles in the smoke can irritate eyes and respiratory tracts and worsen the condition of people with heart and lung diseases.

The Oregon crisis is part of a much more severe fire season across the country. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, as of August 14, 48,469 wildfires have been registered in the United States, affecting more than 6.54 million acres. That's nearly double the area burned during the same period in 2025.

Reuters reports that as of August 12, the total area burned in the country was the largest on record. Federal data also shows an unusually high risk for firefighters themselves - in 2026, there were 12 incidents where crews were surrounded or trapped by fire, the highest number for this time of year in two decades. Six firefighters have died in such incidents.