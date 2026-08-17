US Strips Pacific, Moves Aircraft Carrier Near Iran

The global geopolitical balance is being radically re-aligned in the early hours of today.

The US administration has decided to withdraw its last aircraft carrier from the Pacific region to strengthen its position in the Middle East. The move coincided with key comments by President Donald Trump on the new Mecca defense agreement and the future of Taiwan.

Is the Pacific Stripped? US Moves USS George Washington

According to information from the Associated Press (AP), the Pentagon is redeploying the aircraft carrier USS George Washington from the Western Pacific to the Middle East. The ship is to replace the USS Abraham Lincoln, whose crew is stretched thin after a record 260 days at sea without a port call due to the ongoing war with Iran.

Military analysts quoted by world media warn that this action leaves the critically important Asia-Pacific region without a single American aircraft carrier strike group. This vacuum is perceived by allies as a dangerous signal of US withdrawal in the face of China's growing power.

Trump on Mecca Agreement: “A Big and Bold First Step“

Amid the escalation in the Persian Gulf, President Donald Trump used his social platform Truth Social to welcome the official signing in Mecca of a joint defense agreement between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan. The pact, which effectively creates a "Muslim NATO," includes a collective security clause modeled after Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

“I am extremely happy to see that Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan have finally signed the Mecca Mutual Defense Agreement,“ Trump wrote. “This shows how the Middle East is coming together and how countries will finally be able to defend themselves in a meaningful way. A BIG, BOLD AND IMPORTANT FIRST STEP!“, added the American head of state.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, Trump sees in this agreement an opportunity for a partial withdrawal of American forces, shifting the burden of regional security to local allies.

Has Washington opened the door to China's Taiwan?

The most worrying analysis of the day comes from The Times. The newspaper notes that the withdrawal of the US fleet from the Pacific, combined with Trump's earlier decision to withhold $14 billion in arms supplies to Taipei as a “bargaining coin“ in negotiations with Beijing, effectively opens China's path to Taiwan.

The Times emphasizes that the Trump 2.0 administration has also sharply reduced routine passages of American warships through the Taiwan Strait. This new course toward passivity and isolationism is fueling fears in Taipei that Washington is too distracted by the conflict with Iran to intervene in the event of Chinese aggression.