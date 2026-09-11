From reconnaissance to offensive and defensive operations! China has revealed the secret of its new J-50 fighter jet

The developers of the promising Chinese J-50 fighter jet have outlined technologies that could fundamentally change the nature of air combat. The main features include the aircraft's ability to continue flying autonomously if the pilot loses consciousness, as well as the coordination of large groups of drones.

These details stem from a study conducted by a team at the Shenyang Aircraft Design and Research Institute, as reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP). The lead author is Zhang Dong, the institute's chief flight control systems designer.

A fighter jet capable of unmanned flight

One of the most distinctive features will be the aircraft's ability to maintain flight autonomously if the pilot loses consciousness or becomes unable to control due to excessive overloads (G-forces).

The developers also describe a system that would allow the pilot to transfer control of the aircraft at critical moments, thus allowing automated systems to take over the execution of specific tasks.

Another key technology is related to navigation in environments where satellite signals are unavailable. Researchers are exploring the use of quantum technologies to help the aircraft navigate even when satellite navigation is not available.

The J-50 will operate in conjunction with "partner" drones

Chinese designers are placing special emphasis on the interaction between fighters and drones.

The concept envisages the creation of large formations of "partner" drones, capable of dynamically changing their arrangement depending on the situation. The manned fighter will coordinate a variety of tasks, from reconnaissance to offensive and defensive operations.

These drones are designed to operate not just as separate units, but as part of a unified system capable of reconfiguring during a combat mission.

However, it is important to note that the published study does not explicitly mention the name J-50, nor does it confirm that all the described technologies will necessarily be implemented in this particular aircraft. J-50 is the unofficial designation of the promising Chinese fighter, which first appeared in footage of a test flight in December 2024. The Chinese J-50 and J-36 are considered promising sixth-generation fighters. Their development is considered part of the race between Beijing and the United States to create next-generation combat aircraft. Recently, the most detailed photos to date of a new aircraft from the Shenyang Aircraft Corporation (SAC), referred to in the media as the J-50 or J-XDS, were published.

The J-50 is equipped with two flat-nozzle engines and the ability to control the thrust vector. It is likely that an internal weapons bay is located between the landing gear racks, intended for missiles and bombs.