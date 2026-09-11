The European Union (EU) must drastically accelerate its defense preparations, as threats to the continent's security grow with each passing day. This was warned by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kallas, quoted by the publication Le Soir.

The head of European diplomacy stressed that the target date for achieving full military readiness should be reviewed, given that Russia continues to escalate its military actions and does not stop its hybrid attacks against the states of the community.

"We are studying the state of defense readiness for 2030 and it seems to me that it is already too late for this date,'' emphasizes Kallas.

To address the defense crisis, Kallas explained that she recently proposed the creation of a specialized high-level expert group with the participation of former political and military leaders, which would develop specific measures to accelerate rearmament. However, the initiative has met with strong resistance from leading member states, including France, Italy and Germany, which forced it to officially cancel it on September 6.

"Member states really opposed this idea. Okay, let's look for other solutions. But I am not giving up on this goal: we need to act faster'' concluded the EU High Representative.

Despite the diplomatic retreat, Brussels' number one diplomat categorically stated that he would seek alternative mechanisms to overcome the delays in the Union's military preparations.