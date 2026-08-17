Iran's Revolutionary Guard Commander Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi praised Iranian servicemen for six months of continuous combat operations, IRNA news agency reported. He said their operations had brought "the most heavily armed army in the world" to its knees.

In a message marking the beginning of the Islamic month of Rabi al-Awwal, Vahidi addressed the Guards, army, Law Enforcement Command, Basij forces, tribal forces and other security personnel, praising their endurance and performance on the battlefield.

He noted that Iranian forces had conducted successful offensive and defensive operations under heavy fire and in extreme conditions - from the heat and high humidity of the southern islands and coastal areas to sub-zero temperatures in the mountainous areas along the northern border.

According to Vahidi, the six-month campaign by Iranian forces had demonstrated exceptional resilience against one of the "most cruel enemies of humanity." He said the performance of the Iranian forces had raised hopes among oppressed peoples for an eventual end to the dominance of powerful states.

The Revolutionary Guard commander also praised the innovative management of the fighting and said the Iranian forces had drawn inspiration from the eight-year Iran-Iraq war, as well as historical battles from early Islamic history.

Vahidi attributed the achievement to religious faith, national resilience and the sacrifices made by Iranian military and security personnel. He also praised the Iranian people for maintaining their support and staying engaged throughout the conflict.

In his message, Vahidi praised Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei and said that the performance of the Iranian army had proven the country's ability to impose its will on its opponents.

In conclusion, he expressed hope that the suffering of civilians in the region, especially in Palestine and Lebanon, would soon end.