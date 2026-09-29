Catania flights resume after new Etna disruption

Flights to and from Catania airport in Sicily have resumed after air traffic was temporarily suspended due to renewed activity on Mount Etna and bad weather, „Reuters“ reported, BTA reports.

Airport operator SAC announced the resumption of flights after the volcanic alert level was lowered from red to orange.

It was initially reported that the airport would remain closed until 13:00 GMT (16:00 Bulgarian time) on Tuesday. This happened just hours after the end of the previous three-day air traffic disruption.

Catania is Italy's fifth-busiest airport and is often hit by volcanic ash spewed from Mount Etna - the highest and one of the most active volcanoes in Europe.

The latest disruptions have affected thousands of passengers and put additional strain on other airports in Sicily, to which airlines have been diverting some flights.