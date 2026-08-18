Zelensky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada the nominations of Sibiga and Khmara for foreign and military ministers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada the nominations of Andriy Sibiga for foreign minister and Yevgen Khmara for defense minister, Ukrinform reported, BTA reports.

This was reported by the deputy from the “VOICE“ party Yaroslav Zheleznyak in a Telegram post.

„Zelensky submitted the nominations of Khmara and Sibiga to the parliament“, Zheleznyak wrote.

According to the MP, the meetings between the parliamentary factions and the two candidates will begin at 17:00 local time, which coincides with the Bulgarian time.

A day earlier, with the approval of President Zelensky, the Ukrainian government appointed Yevgen Khmara as acting Minister of Defense.

Previously, Khmara headed the Security Service of Ukraine, and Andriy Sibiga held the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The nominations are part of the changes in the Ukrainian government. On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada approved the proposal of the newly appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky for the composition of the new cabinet.

Two days earlier, on July 14, the Ukrainian parliament approved the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko. According to the procedure, the entire cabinet automatically resigned with her.