The White House has defended US President Donald Trump's right to vote by mail after reports emerged that he used the method of voting in Florida's Republican primary, despite having strongly criticized it in the past, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

“As President Trump said, the “SAVE America“ Act provides reasonable exceptions allowing Americans to vote by mail in cases of illness, disability, military service or travel. "But universal mail-in voting should not be allowed because it is highly susceptible to fraud," White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales said when asked about the messages.

Trump, a Palm Beach resident who votes in Florida, currently spends most of his time at the White House in Washington, D.C., she said.

On Monday, Politico reported that Trump had voted by mail in the Florida Republican primary, citing local voter records.

The head of the Palm Beach County Election Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At the same time, Trump has been pushing Congress to pass new restrictions on how elections are conducted and has sought to limit mail-in voting. The president has repeatedly claimed, without providing convincing evidence, that this method of voting is more susceptible to fraud.

The case again raises the question of the discrepancy between Trump's policy positions on mail-in voting and his own use of this method of voting.