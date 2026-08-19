Death, explosions and tragedies around the world in recent hours

A series of incidents marked the morning: A drone exploded in Turkey, five people died in China, and a victim also at a Japanese nuclear power plant.

A series of serious international incidents have marked the last few hours around the world, triggering large-scale investigations by law enforcement and emergency services. At 5:55 a.m. Bulgarian time on August 19, 2026, an explosion of an unmanned aerial vehicle was reported in a Turkish police yard, a serious structural accident with casualties during a celebration in China, and a fatal work accident at a Japanese nuclear power plant.

Explosion of an unmanned aerial vehicle in a police yard in Turkey

An unidentified unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) fell and exploded in the courtyard of a police district headquarters in the Turkish province of Trabzon. The incident occurred in Arsin district, the press service of the regional governor's office reported on the social network X.

The explosion near the wall on the first floor did not injure or kill any employees, but caused serious material damage to three parked official vehicles. Experts from the security forces immediately arrived at the scene and are investigating the origin of the drone and the reasons for its fall. At the moment, the Turkish authorities are refraining from making official statements about whether it was a deliberate attack or a technical failure (the information is based on publications by the İhlas Haber Ajansı (IHA) and Yeni Şafak news agencies).

Wall collapse during a banquet in China claimed five lives

A serious tragedy unfolded in Southwest China, where five people died and 17 others suffered serious injuries as a result of a sudden wall collapse. The incident occurred in Sichuan province, in the courtyard of a private house in Changning County, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Local residents were holding an outdoor festive banquet to celebrate the admission of their children to schools. A preliminary investigation by the emergency management department shows that the main cause of the collapse was a large amount of rainwater that accumulated on a temporary shed attached directly to the compromised wall. The injured have been hospitalized, and inspections are continuing on site.

Fatal work accident at Japanese nuclear power plant

The nuclear power industry in Japan has been hit by a new accident after a worker died while performing his duties on the territory of a nuclear power plant. According to initial data from the operating company, the incident occurred during repair work and liquidation of the consequences at the site, according to media outlets such as TASS and the Japanese Kyodo news agency.

The man fell unconscious and was immediately transported to the nearest hospital, where doctors only declared him dead as a result of severe injuries. Although the incident led to a temporary suspension of technical processes in the affected sector until the police clarified the circumstances, the operator assures that no radiation leak or environmental hazard has been registered.